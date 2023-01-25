'Inqlaab Zinadabad' slogans raised in JNU after stone-pelting on students watching BBC documentary on phone

Late on Tuesday night, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University raised 'Inqlaab Zinadabad' slogans and marched to the Vasant Kunj police station, claiming they were attacked while watching the banned BBC documentary on PM Modi on their mobile phones. Some claimed that the attackers were Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members (ABVP).

The protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been called off following alleged stone pelting over the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday late night.

"We filed a complaint, and the police assured us they would investigate the incident immediately. We provided the names and contact information of everyone who was involved. We are currently cancelling the protest. We will also file a complaint with the JNU Proctor office," said Ghosh.

On Tuesday evening, several students gathered at the JNU students' union office for a screening of a banned BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi claimed the varsity administration cut power and internet to stop the event, and they staged a protest after stones were thrown at them.

The students were attacked while watching the controversial documentary on their mobile phones as the screening could not be held. Some claimed the attackers were members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body denied.

Later that night, protesting students marched to the Vasant Kunj police station to file a complaint against the 'stone pelters' while raising slogans 'Inqlaab Zinadabad' and slamming the JNU administration.

The President of the JNU Students Union, Aishe Ghosh, claimed that the ABVP pelted stones during the screening. "The ABVP pelted stones, but the administration has yet to take action. We were almost done with the film's screening. Our top priority is to have power restored. We intend to file an FIR," said Ghosh.

In contrast, a JNU student from the ABVP, Gaurav Kumar, said, "Do the people making the accusations have any proof that we pelted stones? We didn't pelt any stones."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said, "If we receive a complaint from any section of JNU, we will take the necessary legal action as deemed appropriate."

Also read: Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

Also read: CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

Also read: Delhi LG gives sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for anti-Army tweets