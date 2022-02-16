  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture part of India’s cultural ethos: PM Modi

    PM Modi at TERI’s World Sustainable Development Summit said it is not the planet that is fragile but the commitments to the planet, to nature, have been fragile.
     

    Reduce reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture part of India's cultural ethos: PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit via video conference and said environment and sustainable development have been key focus areas for me all through my 20 years in office, first in Gujarat and now at the national level.

    He said that it is not the planet that is fragile but the commitments to the planet, to nature, have been fragile. He pointed out that very little has been done despite a lot of talk over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But in India, the Prime Minister said, we have walked the talk.

    “Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture have been part of India’s cultural ethos,” PM Modi said.

    “Equitable energy access to the poor has been a cornerstone of our environmental policy”, he said. Steps like 90 million households getting access to clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana and renewable energy to farmers Under the PM-KUSUM scheme where farmers are being encouraged to set up solar panels, use it and sell surplus power to the grid will promote sustainability and equity.

    The Prime Minister stressed that environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. He said that energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next twenty years. “Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate actions also need adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer”, he emphasized.

    President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations Amina J Mohammed and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were among those present on the occasion.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline-dnm

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline

    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; why govt picking on hijab alone?-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row hearing adjourned: Why is govt picking on hijab alone, ask petitioners

    Rs 20 currency note with Rashi bewafa hai written on it goes viral gcw

    Rs 20 currency note with 'Rashi bewafa hai' written on it goes viral

    Priyanka Gandhi seen applauding Punjab CM Channi's UP ke Bhaiyya jibe, Congress faces flak

    Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline-dnm

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Has Kylian Mbappe decided on his PSG future? Here's what he had to say-ayh

    Has Kylian Mbappe decided on his PSG future? Here's what he had to say

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India wins toss and opts to bat; Ravi Bishnoi debuts-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India wins toss and opts to bat; Ravi Bishnoi debuts

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon