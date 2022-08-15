5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to take

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "when dreams and aspirations are big, bigger efforts and courage are required."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India needed to adopt five resolutions in the next 25 years to realise the. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that "when dreams and aspirations are big, bigger efforts and courage are required."

Let us take a look at the five resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants citizens to adopt :

1. Viksit Bharat (developed India)

Prime Minister Modi said that "the country will have to move forward with the big aspiration of a developed India".

2. Getting rid of every ounce of colonial past

"In any corner of the country or within our mind, if there is an iota of colonial past, don't let that exist. Now, we have to liberate ourselves from centuries of colonialism that have shackled us and limited our thoughts," the Prime Minister said.

3. Pride for our glorious heritage

"We should be proud of our heritage. It is this heritage that once gave India its golden era. And it is this heritage that can usher in change. That is why we should be proud of our heritage," the Prime Minister said.

4. Unity

"Unity and togetherness are equally important. Unity among 130 crore Indians -- the power of unity -- will fuel our dreams of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," Prime Minister Modi said.

5. Fulfilling our duties

"Citizens' responsibility, which does not exclude the Prime Minister or chief ministers -- they are also citizens -- will greatly power our ambition to fulfil our dreams over the next 25 years," Prime Minister Modi said.