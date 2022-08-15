Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to take

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "when dreams and aspirations are big, bigger efforts and courage are required."

    Red Fort Speech: 5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to make
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India needed to adopt five resolutions in the next 25 years to realise the. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that "when dreams and aspirations are big, bigger efforts and courage are required."

    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Key points of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

    Let us take a look at the five resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants citizens to adopt : 

    1. Viksit Bharat (developed India)

    Prime Minister Modi said that "the country will have to move forward with the big aspiration of a developed India".  

    2. Getting rid of every ounce of colonial past

    "In any corner of the country or within our mind, if there is an iota of colonial past, don't let that exist. Now, we have to liberate ourselves from centuries of colonialism that have shackled us and limited our thoughts," the Prime Minister said. 

    3. Pride for our glorious heritage 

    "We should be proud of our heritage. It is this heritage that once gave India its golden era. And it is this heritage that can usher in change. That is why we should be proud of our heritage," the Prime Minister said. 

    4. Unity

    "Unity and togetherness are equally important. Unity among 130 crore Indians -- the power of unity -- will fuel our dreams of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," Prime Minister Modi said. 

    5. Fulfilling our duties

    "Citizens' responsibility, which does not exclude the Prime Minister or chief ministers -- they are also citizens -- will greatly power our ambition to fulfil our dreams over the next 25 years," Prime Minister Modi said.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022 Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167 year old steam engine gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

    Independence Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India independence with adorable kites GIF gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    Independence Day 2022 PM Modi addresses nation live updates here gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Key points of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Battalion CRPF

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022 Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167 year old steam engine gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

    Independence Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India independence with adorable kites GIF gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India75 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022 RBA

    India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

    Independence Day 2022 PM Modi addresses nation live updates here gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Key points of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon