    Rasmalai, Ghewar and more: Elaborate menu for NDA MPs at BJP chief JP Nadda's dinner

    An elaborate food menu, with an assortment of scrumptious dishes that will help the leaders to beat the scorching heat, await the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs at the dinner to be hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda after the swearing-in of the union council of ministers today.

    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Following the swearing-in of the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda will host dinner to newly elected National Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament.

    The event will have an extensive menu that includes delicacies to assist combat the intense heat in the nation's capital, according to news agency ANI. According to the reports, the menu has items like dum biryani, dal, jodhpuri sabzi, and five different kinds of bread. A Punjabi food stand is planned. There will be bajra khichdi available for those who enjoy millets. Three varieties of raita and five varieties of smoothies and juices will be available.

    Juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi, mango cream, and raita are among the summertime favourites on the dinner menu. There will also be eight different dessert options, white rasmalai, and four different kinds of ghewar.

    In addition, tea and coffee will be available. On Sunday night at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the union council of ministers and prime minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath of office.

    Earlier in the day, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, interacted with members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening.

    Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, positioning Narendra Modi to assume the role of prime minister for a record third term in office.

