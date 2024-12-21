Ramayana, Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs epics during Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kuwait, met with Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, the individuals behind the Arabic versions of India’s two iconic epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kuwait, met with Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, the individuals behind the Arabic versions of India’s two iconic epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The meeting, held as part of Modi's ongoing diplomatic mission to strengthen India-Kuwait ties, spotlighted a significant cultural exchange between India and the Arab world.

Also read: PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH)

Abdullah Al Baroun, the translator of both epics, shared insights into the extensive effort that went into translating the works, a process that took over two years. Al Baroun, who immersed himself deeply in the texts, emphasized how the epics provided a unique window into Indian culture, history, and philosophy. The Arabic versions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata were published by Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, a prominent Kuwaiti publisher, further contributing to the cross-cultural understanding.

Prime Minister Modi praised their efforts, noting that such initiatives were vital in fostering deeper connections between the people of India and the Arab world. He had earlier highlighted their work in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, underlining the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international relationships.

PM Modi arrives in Kuwait on 2-day visit

PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. This landmark visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, energy, and cultural exchange.

Modi was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior, along with other dignitaries at the airport. The Prime Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and will feature meetings with top Kuwaiti leadership and engagements with the Indian diaspora, which constitutes about 21% of Kuwait’s population.

During his visit, Modi will hold discussions with the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, aiming to enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations. India and Kuwait share a long history of cooperation, with India being one of Kuwait’s top trading partners, and bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24. India is also a key partner in Kuwait’s energy sector, with the country supplying 3% of India’s crude oil requirements.

Also read: PM Modi extends special invitation to visit Kutch, assures Rann Utsav will be 'lifetime experience'; read post

PM Modi’s visit is expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration between India and Kuwait, not only in trade and energy but also in areas of security, stability, and regional prosperity in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait, marking another cultural exchange between the two nations.

This visit, following the footsteps of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s last visit to Kuwait in 1981, signals a new chapter in India-Kuwait relations, one built on shared interests, mutual respect, and strong historical ties.

Latest Videos