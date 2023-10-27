Ram Mandir's prana pratishtha: Aadhar card a MUST to attend ceremony on Jan 22; know guidelines

The ceremony is expected to host around 4000 sages and saints from various traditions and approximately 140 sects across the country. Invitations will also be extended to around 2500 other individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024 at the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The final phase of the 'prana pratishtha' will commence at 12 noon, with the statue of Ram Lalla being consecrated between 12:45 pm and 1 pm. Guests attending the Champatrai ceremony will be required to bring their Aadhaar card for identification purposes. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced this requirement during a press briefing at Bharatkuti in Karsevakapuram.

Rai emphasised that guests will need to forego their usual protocol, and even the arriving saints and sages won't be allowed to carry items like Kamandal, Charan Paduka, or umbrellas. The ceremony is expected to host around 4000 sages and saints from various traditions and approximately 140 sects across the country. Invitations will also be extended to around 2500 other individuals.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise programs related to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A three-day meeting of the All India Executive Board of RSS will be held in Bhuj, Gujarat, from November 5 to 7. The primary focus of the meeting will be the Ram Mandir 'prana pratishtha' in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, along with discussions on other topics linked to the consecration event.

This announcement was made in a statement issued by Sunil Ambekar, RSS's All India Publicity Chief. The meeting will bring together provincial Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, provincial pracharaks, co-sanghchalaks, and co-workers from 45 provinces.