Ram Mandir: Indian diaspora celebrates at New York’s Times Square with dhol, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

From the US to Australia, Indians from Hindu and other communities as well as natives participate in festivities to celebrate the Pranpratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. The Indian diaspora in the US illuminated Times Square, New York to celebrate the event.

Indians around the world came together to celebrate the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and the pran pratishtha ceremony that is taking place on Monday marking the homecoming of Lord Ram. The worldwide Indian diaspora rejoiced together in the US, UK, and Australia as the occasion signified a significant turning point in the country's cultural history.

The Indian diaspora congregated in New York's Times Square on Monday, January 22, to commemorate the important day in Indian history—the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They lit up the famous location to mark the Pran Pratishtha event in the temple town. They fervently recited bhajans and songs while dressed in traditional Indian garb, exhibiting India's cultural legacy, energy, and togetherness, according to the Consulate General of India, New York.

Hindus living overseas talked about their ties to Ayodhya and the importance of the Ram Mandir to the community. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian diaspora in the US lit up Times Square in New York.

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in a historic event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among others.

With approximately 13,000 troops, including snipers and anti-bomb teams, stationed around the city, Ayodhya, the holy town, is ready for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir today. The entire temple complex as well as the Ayodhya town are adorned with flowers and lights.

