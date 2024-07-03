Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, stresses on performance over propaganda; check details

Responding to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to Parliament, PM Modi criticised the politics of misleading the public, which he claimed has been decisively defeated by the electorate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 3) delivered a strong rebuke to the Congress party during his address in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results reflect a rejection of propaganda in favor of performance.

Responding to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to Parliament, PM Modi criticised the politics of misleading the public, which he claimed has been decisively defeated by the electorate.

Taking a dig at the Congress's assertion that economic growth is inevitable regardless of the ruling party, the Prime Minister quipped that only those who run governments on autopilot can make such claims.

During his speech, PM Modi reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the Constitution, stressing that it is not merely a set of articles but a guiding principle for governance. He highlighted the significance of Constitution Day in promoting its spirit across the nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical significance of the BJP-led NDA government returning to power after a decade, aiming to propel India towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation in its third term.

PM Modi also outlined the mandate of the election verdict to elevate India from the world's fifth-largest economy to the third-largest, underscoring his administration's goals for the nation's future development and global standing.

