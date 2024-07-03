Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, stresses on performance over propaganda; check details

    Responding to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to Parliament, PM Modi criticised the politics of misleading the public, which he claimed has been decisively defeated by the electorate.

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, stresses on performance over propaganda; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 3) delivered a strong rebuke to the Congress party during his address in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results reflect a rejection of propaganda in favor of performance.

    Responding to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to Parliament, PM Modi criticised the politics of misleading the public, which he claimed has been decisively defeated by the electorate.

    MP tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised

    Taking a dig at the Congress's assertion that economic growth is inevitable regardless of the ruling party, the Prime Minister quipped that only those who run governments on autopilot can make such claims.

    During his speech, PM Modi reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the Constitution, stressing that it is not merely a set of articles but a guiding principle for governance. He highlighted the significance of Constitution Day in promoting its spirit across the nation.

    The Prime Minister highlighted the historical significance of the BJP-led NDA government returning to power after a decade, aiming to propel India towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation in its third term.

    PM Modi also outlined the mandate of the election verdict to elevate India from the world's fifth-largest economy to the third-largest, underscoring his administration's goals for the nation's future development and global standing.

    Bhole Baba: Former UP cop who took VRS in 1990s to become religious preacher; check details

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools anr

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools

    CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru gcw

    BREAKING: CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru

    Delhi Karnataka Bhavan employee self death Bengaluru Hosahalli depression vkp

    35-year-old employee of Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan commits suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli due to depression

    Why is Chandrababu Naidu Recalling His 1995 Tenure? What Did He Achieve Back Then? AJR

    Why is Chandrababu Naidu Recalling His 1995 Tenure? What Did He Achieve Back Then?

    Madhya Pradesh tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised AJR

    MP tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024 quarter-finals: 8 teams vie for European Championship glory; which teams will book semis spot? snt

    Euro 2024 quarter-finals: 8 teams vie for European Championship glory; which teams will book semis spot?

    Anant Radhika: Isha Ambani wears Salwar worth THIS at mass wedding ATG

    Anant, Radhika: Isha Ambani wears Salwar worth THIS at mass wedding

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools anr

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools

    CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru gcw

    BREAKING: CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru

    Delhi Karnataka Bhavan employee self death Bengaluru Hosahalli depression vkp

    35-year-old employee of Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan commits suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli due to depression

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon