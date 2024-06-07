Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu propose Narendra Modi for NDA leader: Top quotes

    The gathering included not only NDA MPs but also senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers. During the meeting, BJP president J.P. Nadda was slated to introduce a resolution affirming support for Modi's leadership.

    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Friday (June 7) convened at the Parliament complex to officially elect Narendra Modi as their leader, positioning him for a third term as Prime Minister.

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

    Rajnath Singh Nominates Narendra Modi as NDA Leader:

    During the NDA meeting at the Parliament complex on June 7, BJP MP Rajnath Singh put forward the name of Narendra Modi for multiple leadership positions within the alliance. Singh proposed Modi's candidacy for the positions of Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, and Leader of the Lok Sabha, highlighting Modi's sensitivity and leadership qualities.

    "We are fortunate to have a Prime Minister as sensitive as Modi ji... I want to emphasize that this alliance is not an obligation for us but a promise," Singh said.

    JP Nadda announces NDA government formations:

    Addressing the gathering, BJP national president JP Nadda shared the achievements of the NDA in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He announced the establishment of NDA governments in various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

    Nadda stressed the transformation of India under Modi's leadership, from being perceived as stagnant to becoming an aspiring nation on the path to development. "India was perceived differently; it was believed that nothing would change here. Today, ten years later, under PM Modi's leadership, the same India has transformed into an aspiring nation, determined to achieve the status of a developed country," Nadda said.

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali businessman announces Rs 1 lakh reward to CISF constable (WATCH)

    N Chandrababu Naidu praises Modi's leadership:

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Narendra Modi's leadership during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, recognizing his vision and execution capabilities. Naidu expressed confidence in Modi's ability to lead India towards prosperity, emphasizing the importance of seizing the opportunity under his leadership.

    He commended Modi's commitment to realizing India's potential, stating that the nation had found the right leader in him. Naidu urged unity and collective support for Modi's leadership, stressing that missing this opportunity would be a loss for India's future growth.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
