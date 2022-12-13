Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forces ready to thwart any attempt to challenge borders: Rajnath tells Parliament on Tawang clash

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Parliament on Tuesday on the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week. He assured the Parliament that our forces are fully committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it. 

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said assured the Parliament that our forces are fully committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity, and will always be ready to prevent any attempt against it. He further said that this matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. "I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it," Singh said.

    “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. Our army faced this attempt of China with determination,” Defence Minister said.

    Speaking further on the clash, Singh said in this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. He further said that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. "Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations," he added.

    The Defence Minister said after this incident, on December 11, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border, Singh said. 

    The remark came as he briefed Parliament over the violent confrontation between Indian and Chinese armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

    Earlier this morning, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey had met the Defence Minister at his residence and briefed him about the Tawang clash. Government sources said that the incident was an attempt by China to challenge the status quo by taking advantage of the snow that buries the physical markers of LAC.

    The Opposition had launched into the government, seeking its response to yet another Chinese attempt to alter the status quo along the LAC.

    The Indian Army had said that its soldiers stopped the Chinese PLA after they "contacted the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang Sector", following which there was a confrontation that led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. In its statement, the Army highlighted that there were areas of differing perception in certain portions along the LAC in the Tawang sector. 

    At least six Indian soldiers were injured in the confrontation that happened in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. A number of injuries have also been reported from the Chinese side, even though the latter is yet to officially acknowledge it.

