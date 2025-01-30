Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat call on Wednesday afternoon, prompting airport officials to conduct a search with the bomb squad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a bomb threat call which prompted the airport officials to conduct thorough searches with the bomb squad.
The call was made on Wednesday afternoon by a person from the Kamareddy district, as per police officials.

The caller, identified as Nitin, reportedly made approximately 100 calls to the airport, the officials further added.

"A person named Nitin had made 100 calls to the airport and claimed that there was a bomb at the airport. He is a narrative of Rajampeta police station limits of Kamareddy and his parents say that he is mentally disturbed. The call was made yesterday afternoon at around 1 pm..." RGIA police station Inspector said.

Further investigations are underway. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1 point 14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh anr

Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1.14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech AJR

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH) vkp

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India gcw

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Karnataka reports over 33000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4324 cases anr

Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps gcw

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

I think there's a few people: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club HRD

‘I think there's a few people’: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon