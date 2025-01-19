Rajasthan SHOCKER: Teachers suspended after obscene video of them kissing in Chittorgarh school goes viral

Two teachers at Government Higher Secondary School in Rajasthan were suspended after obscene videos of them went viral, sparking anger and calls for strict action from locals.

A disturbing incident has emerged from the Government Higher Secondary School in Salera, located in Ajolia Kheda Gram Panchayat of Gangarar Block, Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan. Following the circulation of obscene videos involving two teachers, the education department has taken swift action, suspending both educators with immediate effect.

The videos, reportedly captured by CCTV cameras in the school office, show the teachers engaging in inappropriate behaviour, including kissing allegedly in principal's room. The footage, which has gone viral, reveals the two teachers repeatedly indulging in objectionable acts in various locations within the school office.

The viral video, although its authenticity has not been independently verified, was referenced in the suspension orders issued by the education department. In light of the public outrage sparked by the incident, an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The incident has led to widespread anger in the local community. On Saturday, a group of villagers gathered to submit a memorandum to both the police station in-charge and the subdivision officer, urging the immediate dismissal of the teachers involved. Local residents voiced their concerns about the negative impact such incidents could have on the educational environment and the future of children at the school.

The education department has responded to the incident with urgency, forming an inquiry committee to further investigate the matter. The suspension of the teachers is temporary, pending the outcome of the investigation. The department has pledged to take appropriate action based on the findings of the inquiry.

