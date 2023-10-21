Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases 1st list of candidates, fields Sachin Pilot from Tonk

    The Congress released the first list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections. It has fielded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, from Tonk. 

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday released first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. The grand old party has fielded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, from Tonk. 

    Four members of Sachin Pilot camp had got a ticket in the first list. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has been fielded from Nathdwara, while RPCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara got a ticket from Laxmangarh.

    Check out full list here: 

    The Congress' state election committee met last meet to discuss the names of candidates for the crucial November 25 polls. The party leaders also discussed potential strategies for the election.

    The Rajasthan elections are crucial for the Congress, as the party hopes to break the state's revolving door trend, where the incumbent party has routinely been voted out of power.

    At a Dausa rally on Friday, Chief Minister Gehlot urged people to cast ballots for all of the district's current MLAs. Gehlot also called on voters to support Parsadi Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Murari Lal Meena, and GR Khatana, the Congress's current MLAs in the Dausa district. 

    Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot had last month said that the party would fight the assembly elections "unitedly". "Once we secure the mandate, the legislators and the leadership will decide on the Chief Minister face," he had said.

    The Congress is counting on the results of the Rajasthan elections to reverse the state's habit of the incumbent party being repeatedly booted out of office. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

