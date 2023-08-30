Raise map issue with China's Xi Jinping at G20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh MLA writes to PM Modi

Stating that he has full faith in his wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, Pashighat-west MLA Ninong Ering said that deliberate incident on the part of China had invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh

A day after China released its standard map that included India’s Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh, a Congress MLA, Ninong Ering, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to raise the issue of People’s Republic of China’s aggression in the scheduled G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. The Congress MLA represents the Pashighat-west seat, a constituency bordering the Chinese-controlled Tibet Autonomous Region, in the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

In his letter to the prime minister, Ninong Ering said: "This unforeseen, unfortunate yet deliberate incident on the part of PRC has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, it is in common knowledge that the PRC has earlier too tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021 and 6 places in 2017."

"This recent release of the ‘PRC Standard Map’ is hence a culmination of their nefarious plans and a matter of importance since Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and has scarred memories of the 1962 Sino-Indian war," he said.

In his letter, he also mentioned the Galwan Valley violent clash between the troops of India and China.

"As you know, India is engaged in combat with an aggressive PRC along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Himalayas and 20 of Indian Army personnel gave their lives while defending India’s frontiers against the PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020. Prior to this, you have emphasized that no one can seize an inch of India’s land. Referring to the India-PRC standoff in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier stated that the government is committed to ensuring that not a single inch of India’s soil is compromised," the Congress MLA wrote.

Stating that he has full faith in his wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, the Arunachal Pradesh MLA drew his attention towards treating this release of the aforementioned map as an attack on India’s sovereignty and integrity.

"… being an elected representative of Arunachal Pradesh’s Pashighat-West seat, I appeal to you to discuss this matter of PRC unilaterally making changes in its map with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10," Ering said.

“I would like to emphasize that this matter should be highlighted and condemned globally by relevant state-run media in order to appraise the world of the PRC’s aggression. This is extremely important since any more silence on this issue will be considered and even advertised by the PRC as a tacit approval of the Indian side on Chinese claims,” he added.