Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raise map issue with China's Xi Jinping at G20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh MLA writes to PM Modi

    Stating that he has full faith in his wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, Pashighat-west MLA Ninong Ering said that deliberate incident on the part of China had invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh

    Raise map issue with China's Xi Jinping at G20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh MLA writes to PM Modi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    A day after China released its standard map that included India’s Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh, a Congress MLA, Ninong Ering, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to raise the issue of People’s Republic of China’s aggression in the scheduled G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. The Congress MLA represents the Pashighat-west seat, a constituency bordering the Chinese-controlled Tibet Autonomous Region, in the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

    In his letter to the prime minister, Ninong Ering said: "This unforeseen, unfortunate yet deliberate incident on the part of PRC has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, it is in common knowledge that the PRC has earlier too tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021 and 6 places in 2017."

    "This recent release of the ‘PRC Standard Map’ is hence a culmination of their nefarious plans and a matter of importance since Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and has scarred memories of the 1962 Sino-Indian war," he said. 

    In his letter, he also mentioned the Galwan Valley violent clash between the troops of India and China.

    "As you know, India is engaged in combat with an aggressive PRC along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Himalayas and 20 of Indian Army personnel gave their lives while defending India’s frontiers against the PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020. Prior to this, you have emphasized that no one can seize an inch of India’s land. Referring to the India-PRC standoff in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier stated that the government is committed to ensuring that not a single inch of India’s soil is compromised," the Congress MLA wrote. 

    Stating that he has full faith in his wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, the Arunachal Pradesh MLA drew his attention towards treating this release of the aforementioned map as an attack on India’s sovereignty and integrity.

    "… being an elected representative of Arunachal Pradesh’s Pashighat-West seat, I appeal to you to discuss this matter of PRC unilaterally making changes in its map with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10," Ering said. 

    “I would like to emphasize that this matter should be highlighted and condemned globally by relevant state-run media in order to appraise the world of the PRC’s aggression. This is extremely important since any more silence on this issue will be considered and even advertised by the PRC as a tacit approval of the Indian side on Chinese claims,” he added.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Smile please: Pragyan rover snaps picture of Vikram Lander; see pics

    'Smile, please': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover snaps picture of Vikram Lander; see pics

    Bihar headed for Shariat law Outrage over cancellation of Diwali, Chhath Pooja school holidays

    'Bihar headed for Sharia law...' Outrage over trimming of Diwali, Chhath Pooja school holidays

    ISRO completes launch rehearsal, vehicle check of Aditya-L1 mission; see pics AJR

    ISRO completes launch rehearsal, vehicle check of Aditya-L1 mission; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff ATG EAI

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Tennis US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round osf

    US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon