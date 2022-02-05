Rahul jumps into the Hijab row on Saraswati Puja; claims future of India's daughters being robbed

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate."

Amid a rising dispute over the wearing of Hijab in educational institutions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the country is robbing the future of female students by allowing the issue to interfere with their education.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate."

Earlier this week, students at a Karnataka college were denied the right to attend classes while wearing a hijab, the state's second such controversy this year. In a video that has gone viral on social media, students from a pre-university school in Karnataka's Kundapur coastal town in Udupi district can be seen begging in front of the authorities. The students are shown requesting permission from the college administration to wear the hijab to class.

The administrator has said that only those who remove their hijab will be permitted to access the school. Some Hindu students have claimed to have protested against Muslim girls wearing hijab and wearing a saffron shawl to college. Following the meeting, it was determined to keep the consistency.

Meanwhile, Araga Jnanendra, the state home minister, ordered that both be forbidden, noting that an educational institution is "not a venue for religious practise." He said, "It is not a place for religious observance, and youngsters should not go there to practise their faith. For prayers and religious worship, there are temples, churches, and mosques."

Also Read | Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

Also Read | Karnataka govt further eases COVID-19 curbs; gyms, cinema halls to function with 100% capacity