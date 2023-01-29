Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from the southern tip of the country on September 7 and is all set to end on January 30 in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories in around 145 days.

As many as 12 Opposition parties will attend the concluding function of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday (January 30). Earlier, 21 parties were invited for the function. However, some are not attending due to security concerns. Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TDP are among the parties to skip the function

According to reports, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will attend the function in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra that resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being cancelled on Friday due to an alleged security breach.

However, the local police have denied any security lapse during the Congress' foot march. On Saturday, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the area Vijay Kumar dismissed the allegations and said that there was no security lapse during the campaign.

On Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the January 27 "security lapse" incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter, Kharge said, "We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30."

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar," the Congress president said.

