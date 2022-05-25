Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi did not have political clearance to visit London?

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not take political clearance to visit London, sources said.

    Rahul Gandhi did not have political clearance to visit London sources
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    The controversy over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United Kingdom has taken a new turn with information emerging that he did not have political clearance for the visit.

    He did not take political clearance to visit London, sources told Asianet Newsable.

    Also Read: Who is anti-India? Congress vs BJP over photo-op with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn

    Rahul's London visit has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. On Tuesday, a photo of Rahul with UK Labour party leader and known India-baiter Jeremy Corbyn sparked off a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

    The BJP has also been going hammer and tongs about how the Wayanad MP has been "defaming" India at global platforms and giving the 'impression of anarchy' in the country.

    Speaking at the 'Ideas for India' conclave in London, Rahul said that that Indian Constitution is under attack and that had led to a scenario that the states of India are no longer able to negotiate with the government.

    While accusing the BJP of stifling dissenting voices, he accused the Prime Minister of not having an 'I want to listen' attitude.

    Developing story

     

     

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
