Rahul Gandhi congratulates Team India in unique style, shares video on social media: WATCH

    The match started with Bangladesh inviting India to bat first. India got off to a slow start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 2. However, fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 44-ball 64 by Virat Kohli powered India to 184/6 in 20 overs.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:53 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (November 2) shared a heartfelt video on Twitter after Team India's win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022. The video was from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Telangana.

    In the video, a young boy, donning team India's blue jersey, was holding a cricket bat as the yatris watched him adoringly. The boy was celebrating India's big win and later, got his cricket bat signed by Rahul Gandhi. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli the star again as rain robs BAN of memorable win; fans react

    On Wednesday, India beat Bangladesh by five runs in a rain affected Super 12 encounter in Adelaide. With this outcome, the Men In Blue climb top of the Group 2 table.

    The match started with Bangladesh inviting India to bat first. India got off to a slow start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 2. However, fifty from KL Rahul and an unbeaten 44-ball 64 by Virat Kohli powered India to 184/6 in 20 overs.

    In response, Bangladesh started strong with Litton Das leading the run chase. He went to slam a 21-ball 50, before rain stopped the play, which also saw the target get reduced to 151 in 16 overs.

    Also read: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather

    As soon as the action resumed, Bangladesh kept losing wickets in a hurry, which started with Das getting run-out for 60.

    What is the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra?

    Recently, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke about how the Bharat Jodo Yatra helped create a new, more positive political narrative.

    Discussing the Yatra, which started at Kanyakumari on September 7, the Congress leader said what it has done very visibly is energise the Congress organisation, be it in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 8:53 PM IST
