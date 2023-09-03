Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5

    The byelection in Puthuppally will take place on September 5 following the demise of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy on July 18. The counting of votes will take place on September 8, 2023. 

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Kottayam: Puthuppally's high-stakes election campaign will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The byelection will be held on September 5 (Tuesday). All campaigning and election-related activities on Monday will be suspended during the pre-election silence period. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will all assemble in Pampady in the evening with roadshows, bringing the campaigning to an exciting pitch on Sunday.

    Also read: Puthuppally bypoll: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns for BJP's Lijin Lal, makes New India pitch

    On Monday, there will be no campaigning or election-related activity as part of the pre-election silence period. The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RP Act), Sections 126, 126A, and 135C, prohibit all election-related activities—activities that are intended to influence or affect the results of an election, such as holding public meetings and giving speeches—during the period of silence.

    The Puthuppally byelection will be held on Tuesday, September 5 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on September 8. 

    UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will participate in the roadshow along with Congress working committee member Shashi Tharoor. The Left Front candidate Jaick C. Thomas' roadshow will start from Thottakkad at 12 noon. BJP candidate Lijin Lal will end his campaign today with a roadshow.

    Meanwhile, Thomas' wife Geethu Thomas lodged a police complaint over continuous cyber-attacks. Geethu, who is eight months pregnant, claimed that cyber attacks made her feel depressed, which is why she went to the station to voice her complaints. According to numerous social media users, Jaick is supposedly attempting to win sympathy votes by using his wife's pregnancy.

    Achu Oommen, sister of Chandy Oommen, filed a police complaint a few days ago regarding alleged cyberattacks. 
     

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Kerala News LIVE 3 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated' WATCH

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated'

    Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details AJR

    Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details

    Recent Stories

    Photos Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party RBA

    (Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Gautam Gambhir slams banter between India, Pakistan cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    'Keep friendship outside...' Gambhir slams banter between India, Pak players after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    Kerala News LIVE 3 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon