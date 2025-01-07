Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

Tollywood star Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad to meet 8-year-old Sri Tej, injured in the Pushpa 2 stampede that claimed his mother’s life. Accompanied by Dil Raju, Arjun assured support to the family amid tight security, earning praise from fans.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun on Tuesday, January 7, visited the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Secunderabad to meet Sri Tej, an 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The unfortunate incident, which occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, also claimed the life of the boy's mother, Revathi, leaving the family devastated.

The actor was accompanied by Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman and producer Dil Raju. Allu Arjun interacted with Sri Tej’s father and assured the family of his full support. The actor also spoke with the doctors to get an update on the boy's condition. Sri Tej has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the incident, requiring oxygen and minimal ventilator support due to respiratory complications, as per the latest health bulletin issued on December 30.



To ensure public safety and maintain order, tight security measures were implemented during Allu Arjun's visit. Despite the efforts to keep the visit low-key, pictures and videos of the actor arriving at the hospital in a green sweater and black pants quickly went viral on social media. His visit drew significant attention, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the compassion shown by the actor.

Initially, Allu Arjun had planned to visit the hospital on January 5 after attending a mandatory appearance at the Chikkadpally Police Station in connection with the case. However, the Ramgopalpet Police Station advised the actor to postpone the visit, citing concerns about potential disruptions at the medical facility. A subsequent notice issued on January 6 reiterated the need for confidentiality and coordinated arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

The December 4 stampede unfolded when massive crowds surged at Sandhya Theatre for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragedy, which marred the otherwise celebratory atmosphere of Allu Arjun’s film release, has left a lasting impact on the affected families and the public.

In connection with the stampede, Allu Arjun was named as accused number 11 in the case. He was briefly detained by the Chikkadpally Police on December 13 and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. On January 3, the Nampally Sessions Court granted him regular bail.



Fans and well-wishers have lauded Allu Arjun for his thoughtful gesture, calling it a testament to his humanity and concern for those affected by the tragedy. The actor has reportedly announced compensation for Sri Tej’s family and assured them of continued support during these difficult times.

Despite the controversies surrounding the incident, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive success at the box office. Critics and audiences have hailed Allu Arjun’s performance as a landmark in his career. The film’s iconic Jathara sequence, in particular, has been celebrated as a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing the actor’s unmatched energy and depth.

