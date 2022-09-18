Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: September 19, 20 declared as non-teaching days amid protests

    On Sunday morning, protests erupted on the campus of the Chandigarh university over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation. Chandigarh University authorities on Sunday declared September 19th and 20th as non-teaching days in view of protests.

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal September 19 20 declared as non-teaching days amid protests gcw
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Chandigarh University issued an official statement on Sunday after "objectionable videos" of girls changing and showering went viral, sparking a huge outcry on the college's campus. According to a formal announcement issued by Chandigarh University, students would not be attending classes on September 19 and 20 "due to certain unavoidable factors."

    "However, all the faculty/ staff members of the Academic and Non-Academics Departments will report as usual in their respective departments," added the notice.

    According to the university, the police have received all the cell phones and other materials for further investigation. The statement said Chandigarh University is fully cooperating with police in the investigation.

    Meanwhile, the police said that the girl student in custody shot only one video, and that too was of herself. Earlier reports had suggested that videos of as many as 60 students may have been allegedly shot, shared and leaked online by the suspect girl student.

    Also Read: Chandigarh University Video Scandal: We are with you... Arvind Kejriwal and Co. tell girl students

    Briefing the media, Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said that from the interrogation of the accused, it had emerged that there is only one video of the accused herself. While stating that the accused had not recorded any other video of anyone else, the police official said that her electronic devices and mobile phones had been taken into custody. They will be sent for forensic examination.

    Earlier on Sunday morning, the police appealed for calm and asked people not to fall for rumours and fake news after massive protests were witnessed at the Chandigarh University campus post midnight over objectionable videos being leaked of allegedly around 60 girls residing in the campus hostel. 

    Also Read |  Chandigarh University Viral Video Scandal: Protests over objectionable videos of girls in hostel

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
