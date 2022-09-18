Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Police say girl student made her own clip, no other videos made

While stating that the accused had not recorded any other video of anyone else, Mohali SP Vivek Soni said that her electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody. They will be sent for forensic examination later today.

In a major twist to the Chandigarh University video leak scandal, the police are now saying that the girl student in custody shot only one video, and that too was of herself. Earlier reports had suggested that videos of as many as 60 students may have been allegedly shot, shared and leaked online by the suspect girl student.

Briefing the media, Mohali SP Vivek Soni said that from the interrogation of the accused, it had emerged that there is only one video of the accused herself. While stating that the accused had not recorded any other video of anyone else, the police official said that her electronic devices and mobile phones had been taken into custody. They will be sent for forensic examination.

Following massive protests witnessed at the Chandigarh University campus over objectionable videos being leaked of allegedly around 60 girls in the campus hostel, the police have appealed for calm and asked people not to fall for rumours and fake news. There had been reports that three girls whose videos had been allegedly leaked had tried to commit suicide during the protests.

However, SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said there had been no such incident. He said that the visuals that showed a girl being taken into an ambulance had, in fact, fainted during the protest.