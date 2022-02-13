Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal a liar, has come to loot Punjab, says CM Channi

According to the Punjab CM, "Kejriwal and his Delhi relatives, such as Raghav Chadha and other foreigners, have come to steal Punjab in the same way that the British came to pillage India." But, he claimed, Punjab will show them their place, just as it did the Mughals and the British.

After being exonerated of accusations related to the scandal on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for attacking him over an unlawful sand mining case in his area. Channi accused the Delhi Head Minister of smearing him and his image with false claims related to illicit sand mining, citing a status report filed by the Deputy Commissioner in response to a directive from the Punjab police chief.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a deceiver. He made numerous false accusations against me, but none of them was accurate. They complained to the Governor about me, and he ordered an investigation. Truth triumphs," Channi was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has asked the Punjab Governor to investigate the alleged sand mining issue in Channi's seat, Chamkaur Sahib, which was subsequently referred to the Punjab Police Chief. Kejriwal said that they have constantly said that there are persons in Channi's cabinet who are involved in illegal sand mining, and Channi sahab is giving patronage to them. "How come Channi sahab didn't toss them out of the cabinet? Why did he keep them in the cabinet?" Kejriwal had inquired.

In connection with the alleged illegal sand mining case, Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, was sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20th, with Channi running as the Congress's chief ministerial candidate.

