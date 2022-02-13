  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal claims CM Channi will lose polls from both constituencies

    The AAP chief predicted that his party would receive 52% of the vote in Chamkaur, while Channi would receive 35%. According to the study, AAP will receive 48% of the vote in Bhadaur, while Channi will receive 30%.

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, predicted on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would lose state elections in both Assembly districts. Kejriwal stated during a news conference in Amritsar, "Channi saheb is running for two seats in the election: Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. We did three surveys, and Channi saheb is losing badly from both seats."

    The AAP chief predicted that his party would receive 52% of the vote in Chamkaur, while Channi would receive 35%. According to the study, AAP will receive 48% of the vote in Bhadaur, while Channi will receive 30%.

    "Who will become Chief Minister if he (Channi) does not become an MLA?" according to Kejriwal. The AAP president also stated that if his party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is elected, he will conduct a "fair probe" into sand mining. "Channi sahab conducted a self-examination. When Bhagwant Mann becomes CM, he will conduct a thorough probe into sand mining. Why isn't the ED arresting his relative now that he's admitted that all of the money belongs to Channi?" Kejriwal added.

    Channi was given a clean bill of health after being cleared of suspicions of illicit mining in his Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency. After receiving a clean bill of health, Punjab CM Kejriwal attacked him and labelled him a "fake." "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...he made various accusations against me, but none of them were accurate... They filed a complaint with the Governor (against me), and he ordered an investigation. The truth triumphs," Channi said.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal a liar, has come to loot Punjab, says CM Channi

     

    Also read | Punjab Election 2022: Rahul was misled, Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

