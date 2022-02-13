  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: How will you protect Punjab, if PM didn't get safe passage: Amit Shah's jab at Channi

    The minister stated that if a BJP alliance government is established in the state, it will deal strongly with the issue of narcotics. He added when the BJP would form the government in Punjab; they would open Narcotics Control Bureau branch offices in four cities.

    Punjab Election 2022
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Union Minister Amit Shah questioned the fitness of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about running Punjab, citing the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy at Ferozepur. "Can a Chief Minister who cannot offer a secure passage to India's Prime Minister guarantee security to Punjab?" Shah said during a rally in Ludhiana. Shah unleashed a harsh assault on Channi, the Congress's Chief Ministerial candidate, in the Punjab Assembly elections.

    "We will organise a task force in each district of the state for drug prevention," he continued.

     

    Earlier this month, the Prime Minister's convoy was detained on a flyover for 15-20 minutes owing to a traffic blockage caused by some demonstrators roughly 30 kilometres from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab. Punjab will hold Assembly elections on February 20 and vote counting on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, the Congress secured an absolute majority with 77 seats, deposing the SAD-BJP administration that had been in office for ten years.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
