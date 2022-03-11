Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to state Governor

A Punjab Cabinet meeting was held at 11:30 am on Friday at Punjab Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, following which Channi went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation from CM post to Governor.

After Congress’ dismal show in Punjab Assembly election 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. CM Channi arrived at the Governor’s official residence in Chandigarh.

Channi, who took over as the CM after Amarinder Singh stepped down, filed his candidature from two constituencies - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur - and lost from both the seats.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) broom’s massive sweep in the 2022 elections left the Congress red-faced.

In Chamkaur Sahib seat, which he has represented for three consecutive terms until 2017, Channi was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh Channi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by about 6,000 votes.

The AAP’s Dr Channi got 58,999 votes against CM Channi’s 53,395 votes, according to the latest numbers by the Election Commission of India.

In Bhadaur, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke got over 57,000 votes, while Channi drew a little over 23,000 votes.

In the Punjab election 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a clear winner winning 92 seats. Ruling Congress can only wrest 18 assembly seats followed by Shiromani Akali Dal's 4 seats.

No party had won more than 90 seats in Punjab since 1962, thus, this is a historic victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.

From AAP, Bhagwant Mann is all set to become the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

In Punjab, the Congress fought to retain power after the tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-CM Amarinder Singh forced the latter to quit. Channi, who is said to be the party’s important ‘Dalit face’ in Punjab was announced as the new Chief Minister and hoped to continue his position until exit poll directed AAP’s decisive victory in Punjab. The exit poll had marked AAP’s majority between 76-91 out of 117 seats in the state. The party won the election comfortably past the majority mark.

