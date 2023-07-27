PMO clarifies after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims his speech was excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accuses the Prime Minister's Office of omitting his pre-scheduled address from PM Narendra Modi's Sikar program. Government sources counter that Gehlot breached protocol by seeking to join the event through video conferencing.

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Prime Minister's Office of excluding his pre-scheduled three-minute address from PM Narendra Modi's Sikar program, government sources responded by claiming that the veteran Congress leader had breached protocol. According to government sources, "There are two separate events being held in Sikar. One is a government event and another is a party event. The government event is being held precisely so that Ashok Gehlot can participate. However, he wanted to join the programme in Sikar through video conferencing, which is not as per normal process or protocol."

The PMO later to Twitter to respond to Gehlot's post, saying, "In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued."

Using Twitter as his platform, the Chief Minister expressed his inability to welcome the Prime Minister through a speech and instead extended his welcome via a tweet. Gehlot emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Rajasthan government and the Centre, resulting in the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 12 medical colleges. The total project cost amounts to Rs 3,689 crore, with the Centre contributing Rs 2,213 crore and the state government Rs 1,476 crore. He conveyed his congratulations to all involved on behalf of the state government. Taking a subtle jab at PM Modi, who is visiting the state for the seventh time in six months, the Rajasthan CM also voiced his expectations, hoping that this time his demands would be met.

5 Demands Made By Ashok Gehlot

* On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, especially Shekhawati, the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme.

* The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore to 21 lakh farmers from all the co-operative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, in which we will give the farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled.

* The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for a caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay.

* Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60 per cent of funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts.

* The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.

PM Modi's Programmes in Rajasthan Today

During his visit to Rajasthan's Sikar, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to support farmers by offering a comprehensive solution to their needs. Additionally, he will introduce Urea Gold, a new variety of urea coated with Sulphur, aimed at addressing sulphur deficiencies in the soil and enhancing crop quality while being more cost-effective and efficient than neem-coated urea.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will launch the onboarding of 1,500 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC). This initiative will empower FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, and online payment, and facilitate business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer transactions, promoting local value addition and driving rural logistics growth.

Furthermore, he will release the 14th instalment amount of approximately Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, benefiting over 8.5 crore beneficiaries through direct benefit transfers.

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate five new medical colleges in Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges in Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, and Tonk, further advancing healthcare facilities in the region.