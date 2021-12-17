Priyanka Gandhi condemns Karnataka Congress MLA’s ‘enjoy rape’ remark, says it's 'indefensible'

Priyanka's post comes after Kumar apologised on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Friday for his statement.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar for making a sexist remark during the present state Assembly session, stating she completely opposes his remarks. It is incomprehensible how anyone could ever use such remarks; they are indefensible, added Congress General Secretary, referring to rape as a horrific crime.

Ramesh Kumar made a controversial rape joke on Thursday, adding, "There is a saying that when rape is unavoidable, lie down and enjoy it." That is exactly the situation you are in." Priyanka's post comes after Kumar apologised on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Friday for his statement. "I don't want to come out as defensive. Whatever I said last night, I'd like to apologise if it harmed anyone's feelings. I don't have any difficulties with my ego. Everyone has my regard. We're all here to protect the Assembly's dignity," he remarked.

The MLA quoted Chinese philosopher Confucius, saying, "To accept a mistake results in a single error, to deny a mistake results in several mistakes."

Meanwhile, the BJP has cornered the Congress over the contentious comment, with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani pushing the grand old party to fire the representative. Irani stated, in a veiled assault on Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, "The Congress leadership in Uttar Pradesh, which constantly maintains that she is a female and she can fight, remove the leader if you have bravery."

K.R. Ramesh Kumar has been chastised by a number of politicians, including some inside his own party. Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP of the Samajwadi Party, has demanded that the Congress party take harsh action against the MLA.