    BREAKING: PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to Pune on September 26 has been cancelled due to severe rainfall impacting Maharashtra. A public holiday for schools and colleges in Pune and Thane has been declared. Heavy rains continue to disrupt services, prompting a red alert in multiple districts.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to Pune on Thursday, September 26, has been called off due to the severe rainfall affecting various districts in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the new underground Metro corridor connecting Civil Court to Swargate during this visit.

    The heavy downpour has wreaked havoc across parts of Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for several districts today. In light of the safety of students, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai and Thane, as the rain has disrupted local train and flight schedules.

    Today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to flag off a Metro train in Pune while launching several key development initiatives valued at over ₹22,600 crores. The inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate represents a significant milestone, highlighting the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The estimated cost for this underground segment is around ₹1,810 crores.

    In light of the continuous rainfall, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad for Thursday. Additionally, sources have confirmed that Prime Minister Modi's arrival at Pune airport, initially planned for 5:35 PM today, has been cancelled due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

    Heavy rainfall continues to lash Maharashtra

    Mumbai was battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, September 25, resulting in widespread flooding in low-lying areas, disruption of local train services, and the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which will remain in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26.

    The relentless downpour has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, hampering daily activities and causing significant traffic disruptions. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while traveling and to stay updated on weather advisories. Emergency services are on high alert to address any incidents arising from the severe weather conditions.

