PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, unveils projects worth Rs 11,200 crore

Initially, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Pune for the inauguration, but severe weather conditions forced him to conduct the event virtually. During his address, PM Modi praised the Mahayuti government of Maharashtra, highlighting its commitment to modernising the city's infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29) inaugurated a key section of the Pune Metro, marking a significant milestone in the city's public transport system. The newly operational stretch, from District Court to Swargate, completes the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). Along with the metro section, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects across Maharashtra, amounting to over Rs 11,200 crore.

Initially, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Pune for the inauguration, but severe weather conditions forced him to conduct the event virtually. During his address, PM Modi praised the Mahayuti government of Maharashtra, highlighting its commitment to modernising the city's infrastructure.

Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts

"Pune's growing population should enhance its capacity, not slow its pace," the Prime Minister said. "To achieve this, we must take proactive steps. This will happen when Pune's public transport becomes modern. Today, Mahayuti's government is working day and night with this vision and approach."

PM Modi slammed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, claiming that during their tenure, not even a single metro pillar was constructed. In contrast, under the current government, a state-of-the-art metro network has been built in Pune.

He also addressed the upgradation of Solapur Airport, noting its importance in connecting devotees to Lord Vitthal’s temple. "With the blessings of Lord Vitthal, his devotees have now received the gift of direct air connectivity to Solapur," he said, emphasizing the project's significance in boosting regional development.

SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; WATCH viral video

Latest Videos