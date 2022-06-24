Presidential election 2022: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination in presence of PM Modi, others

The NDA's presidential nominee came at Parliament and paid homage to the monuments of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Birsa Munda before filing her candidacy papers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in Parliament ahead of NDA Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu's candidacy submission.

Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's nominee for President of India in the July 18 election, filed her nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and chief ministers. Murmu's initial proposer was Prime Minister Modi, with key Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda all signing the nomination papers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in Parliament ahead of NDA Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu's candidacy submission. Several Union Ministers and BJP MPs, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, were also there to offer Murmu their support as she files her nomination papers for the highest constitutional seat.

She arrived in New Delhi on Thursday from Odisha, where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda.

Furthermore, the NDA partners, including Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, and the YSR Congress led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, have indicated their support for Murmu's candidacy.

Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate, has urged everyone's assistance for the next election and will begin her campaign on June 25 to seek support from political parties in order to be elected as the country's first person.

Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand, was the first tribal woman to be named governor of an Indian state. If elected, she will be India's first tribal president and the country's second female president after Pratibha Patil.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has been nominated by the opposition to run against Murmu. On June 27, Sinha will file his nomination papers. On behalf of the opposition parties, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed Sinha's candidacy on June 21.