Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 must be timely': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with over ₹5,600 crore invested. He emphasized timely completion, efficient coordination, extensive security measures, and active involvement from saints to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

    Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 must be timely says UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 are well underway, with investments surpassing ₹5,600 crore aimed at transforming Prayagraj into a grand pilgrimage destination. Addressing the media after reviewing the preparations, he highlighted the significance of the event, which drew approximately 25 crore devotees during the last Kumbh in 2019, including diplomats from nearly 100 nations.

    CM Yogi emphasized the need for all state and central government departments to coordinate efficiently to ensure the timely completion of the projects. He stated, “Various departments are working diligently to ensure that the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 is a spectacular success, showcasing the divine and innovative essence of this age-old tradition.” He instructed officials to finalize all construction work within the designated timeline.

    In terms of logistics, over 7,000 buses will be available to facilitate transportation for devotees, ensuring that no one has to walk more than one kilometre on non-festival days. He assured that special security arrangements are being made, with artificial intelligence playing a crucial role in safety measures.

    CM Yogi also revealed plans for a zero-plastic initiative, along with advanced drainage and sewer systems at the Sangam. During peak festival days from January 13 to February 26, including important dates like Makar Sankranti and Maha Shivratri, Prayagraj is set to host a grand spectacle.

    The Chief Minister announced the unveiling of the official logo for Mahakumbh 2025, symbolizing its spiritual heritage. He noted the active participation of saints and seers, stressing their vital role as primary organizers alongside governmental support, promising a truly divine experience for all attendees.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts on october 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts

    Coal mine explosion in West Bengal claims 7 lives, injures several workers AJR

    Coal mine explosion in West Bengal claims 7 lives, injures several workers

    Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava brother Mumtaz Ali dead body found under Kuloor bridge vkp

    Karnataka: Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s brother Mumtaz Ali’s dead body found under Kuloor bridge

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH)

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium

    Recent Stories

    Women's commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations vkp

    Women’s commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations: Report

    Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods dmn

    Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Shehnaaz Gill shines in newly released song "Sajna Ve Sajna" [WATCH] NTI

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Shehnaaz Gill shines in newly released song "Sajna Ve Sajna" [WATCH]

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts on october 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts

    football India vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez announces 23-member squad for international friendly scr

    India vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez announces 23-member squad for international friendly

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon