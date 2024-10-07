'Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 must be timely': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with over ₹5,600 crore invested. He emphasized timely completion, efficient coordination, extensive security measures, and active involvement from saints to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 are well underway, with investments surpassing ₹5,600 crore aimed at transforming Prayagraj into a grand pilgrimage destination. Addressing the media after reviewing the preparations, he highlighted the significance of the event, which drew approximately 25 crore devotees during the last Kumbh in 2019, including diplomats from nearly 100 nations.

CM Yogi emphasized the need for all state and central government departments to coordinate efficiently to ensure the timely completion of the projects. He stated, “Various departments are working diligently to ensure that the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 is a spectacular success, showcasing the divine and innovative essence of this age-old tradition.” He instructed officials to finalize all construction work within the designated timeline.

In terms of logistics, over 7,000 buses will be available to facilitate transportation for devotees, ensuring that no one has to walk more than one kilometre on non-festival days. He assured that special security arrangements are being made, with artificial intelligence playing a crucial role in safety measures.

CM Yogi also revealed plans for a zero-plastic initiative, along with advanced drainage and sewer systems at the Sangam. During peak festival days from January 13 to February 26, including important dates like Makar Sankranti and Maha Shivratri, Prayagraj is set to host a grand spectacle.

The Chief Minister announced the unveiling of the official logo for Mahakumbh 2025, symbolizing its spiritual heritage. He noted the active participation of saints and seers, stressing their vital role as primary organizers alongside governmental support, promising a truly divine experience for all attendees.

