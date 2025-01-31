Prayagraj Railway operates over 700 trains in 2 days to facilitate devotees' return

Over 8 crore devotees participated in the Mauni Amavasya festival at the Mahakumbh, taking a holy dip in the Sangam. The Prayagraj Railway Division operated over 400 Mela Special trains, transporting more than 20 lakh devotees.

Prayagraj railway operates over 700 trains in 2 days to facilitate devotees' return
The Mauni Amavasya festival at the Mahakumbh, a grand festival of faith, witnessed more than 8 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam. The flow of devotees continued into the second day of the festival, with about 2 crore devotees taking the sacred bath on January 30. To ensure the safe and smooth movement of crores of devotees, the Prayagraj Railway Division operated a record number of over 400 Mela Special trains in the past two days, successfully transporting more than 20 lakh devotees to their destination stations. In view of the massive crowd, pilgrims were sent safely through designated holding areas and color-coded shelters.

Mauni Amavasya, the most significant festival of the Mahakumbh, witnessed an unprecedented gathering of devotees in Prayagraj. A record-breaking 8 crore pilgrims took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam on the first day, followed by another 2 crore on the second day.

To ensure the safe and efficient movement of devotees, the Prayagraj Railway Division operated a record number of Mela Special and regular trains. On January 29, over 400 Mela Special trains departed from various railway stations across the city. On January 30, an additional 300 trains, including approximately 175 special trains, were run. In just two days, the Prayagraj Railway Division successfully facilitated the travel of over 20 lakh devotees, ensuring a smooth and organized return journey for all.

Prayagraj Railway Administration announced that over 700 regular and fair special trains were successfully operated during the Mauni Amavasya festival and its second day. Most of these trains were operated from Prayagraj Junction, and special trains were also run from Naini, Chheoki, Subedarganj (NCR), Prayag, Phaphamau (NR), and Rambagh and Jhunsi stations (Northeast Railway).

To ensure seamless crowd management at railway stations, a pre-planned strategy was implemented, guiding pilgrims to their respective trains through designated holding areas, color-coded shelter spaces, and color tickets.

Additionally, essential amenities such as healthcare, drinking water, and toilet facilities were made available at all stations, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for devotees. On the day of the festival, senior railway officials closely monitored and managed crowd movement from the control room and watch towers, ensuring smooth operations and preventing congestion.

