Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

The grand swearing-in ceremony will be organised in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, with around 5000-6000 crowd expected to attend.

Goa’s caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second term on March 28. Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at an event in Panaji.

This will be the third straight term of the BJP in Goa and the second term for Pramod Sawant.

The grand swearing-in ceremony will be organised in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, with around 5000-6000 crowd expected to attend.

Also read: ‘Govt to turn Manipur into corruption-free state’, promises Biren Singh after taking oath as CM

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and others including the CMs of BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the event as Sawant has extend invites to them. Sawant took over the reins after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in 2019 and led BJP to victory in the recently concluded Assembly election.

“I have invited PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda,” Sawant had said on Monday.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for the next five years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I will do everything possible to work for the development of the state,” CM-designate Pramod Sawant told reporters.

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares public holiday on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas

BJP announced on Monday that Sawant will continue as the Chief Minister of Goa after he was unanimously elected the legislature party head, 11 days after he led the saffron outfit to its second-best performance in terms of seats in Assembly polls in the coastal state.

The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly, just one shy of the majority mark of 21, submitted letters of support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs and three Independents MLAs -- Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Dr Chandrakant Shetye and Antonio Vas - to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, who invited Sawant to form the next government.

Also read: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor declines CPI(M) invite for meet on orders from party chief Sonia Gandhi