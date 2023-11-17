PM Modi says use of AI for creating deepfake 'problematic'; urges media to educate people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence in creating deepfake videos, instructs the ChatGPT team to flag such content, and calls on the media to educate the public about the emerging crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in generating 'deepfakes,' emphasizing the need for media to educate the public about this emerging crisis. Deepfake videos involve the creation of synthetic media, wherein a person in an existing image or video is substituted with the likeness of someone else.

Speaking at the BJP's Diwali Milan event at the party's headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Due to Artificial Intelligence there is a rising problem of deepfakes in India. The nation does not have the means to verify or authenticate deepfakes as of now. Since the freedom struggle, people respect issues that the media associates itself with. Hence, even if there is a deepfake, people tend to believe it's true. This can become problematic in the future and can spread the fire of unhappiness rapidly."

"If we can educate people on how Artificial Intelligence works, what deepfakes can do, the magnitude of the problem it can create, the reality that one can make anything using it... I just saw a video of myself dancing garba and I was myself shocked on how well made the video was. I used to perform garba dance in school and I was fairly good at it. But never got a chance to dance after that. And now this deepfake video of me doing garba is being forwarded by all those who love me. I didn't want to quote any other example, hence gave mine," PM Modi added.

Also read: Explained: How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

PM Modi also revealed that he has taken proactive steps to address this issue by instructing the ChatGPT team to identify and flag deepfake videos. The aim is to provide a warning when such misleading videos are circulated on the internet, emphasizing the importance of combatting disinformation.

He stated, "Misuse of Artificial Intelligence in a society like ours, where even a movie can spark a controversy, is a concern for us. I met people of ChatGPT and told them that like how there is a warning that Smoking kills and it can cause cancer... people who want to smoke it's their choice, but there is a warning written... similarly users of ChatGPT and tools similar to that a deepfake warning must come for the user. After that if they want to enjoy the deepfake or not is upto the user, but a warning alert must appear."

In addition to technological measures, the Prime Minister stressed the role of the media in addressing this emerging crisis. He urged media outlets to play a crucial role in educating the public about the risks associated with deepfake technology and the potential consequences of its misuse. By raising awareness, the media can contribute to building a more informed and vigilant society in the face of this evolving challenge.

The Centre has advised victims to file a police complaint and utilize the remedies provided under the Information Technology rules.

Last week, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that online platforms have a "legal obligation" to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"Remove any such content when reported within 36 hours of such reporting and ensure expeditious action, well within the timeframes stipulated under the IT Rules 2021, and disable access to the content or information," the statement said.

The minister added that the government takes the safety and trust of citizens "very very seriously, and more so about our children and women who are targeted by such content".

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the Centre has stated that the creation and circulation of deepfakes come with a strong penalty, including a Rs 1 lakh fine and three years of imprisonment.

The circulation of several deepfake videos featuring morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol on social media has sparked significant public outrage.

Also read: Fact-Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details