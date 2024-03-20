Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on re-election over telephone

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his re-election during a telephone conversation. Both leaders discussed strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, reviewed bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. During a telephone conversation, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. 

    They discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

    During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Russia. Both leaders agreed to work together to enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations in the coming years.

    One of the key topics of discussion was the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent stance in favour of resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

    The leaders pledged to maintain communication and cooperation on important matters of mutual interest. This reaffirmed commitment reflects the enduring bond between India and Russia, emphasizing their shared goals and aspirations on the global stage.

    With this victory, Putin is now embarking on his fifth presidential term. In this election, Putin secured over 87 per cent of the total vote share. 

    China

    “China and Russia are each other’s largest neighbours and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners in the new era,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said., adding that President Xi Jinping and Putin “will continue to maintain close exchanges, lead the two countries to continue to uphold longstanding good-neighbourly friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic coordination”.

    Iran

    “The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a message sincerely congratulated Vladimir Putin on his decisive victory and re-election as the President of the Russian Federation,” President Ebrahim Raisi said.

    Venezuela

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: “Our older brother has triumphed, which bodes well for the world.”

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Pro-Russian President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said: “The Serb people welcomed with joy the victory of President Putin for they see in him a great statesman and a friend on whom we can always count and who will watch over our people”.

    European nations and the United States have dismissed the results and stated that the elections were not held freely and fairly.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 3:55 PM IST
