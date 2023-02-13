'World's trust on India has increased': PM Modi at Aero India 2023

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft and UAVs, Missiles and Strategic Systems, Engine and Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare and Communication Systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) inaugurated the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2023. During the event, PM Modi bolstered the 'Make in India' campaign and gave a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) unveiled Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Addressing the inaugural event, PM Modi said the sky of Bengaluru is a witness to the capability of New India.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it."

"Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," PM Modi said.

The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair for aerospace and defence companies.

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for 'Make in India for the world'.

United States Charg d'Affaires Ambassador to India Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to the biennial air show.

"As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships," she said.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing opportunity to the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.

Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India.

According to DRDO "TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours".

DRDO officials said that TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kgs.

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft and UAVs, Missiles and Strategic Systems, Engine and Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare and Communication Systems.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display a 'Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

The platform, with the theme "Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries", is expected to lay the foundation of a more robust interaction between the industry partners and government with an eye on bolstering the 'Make in India' campaign, officials said.

Domestic PSUs like HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, and MishraDhatu Nigam Limited will also participate in the Round Table.