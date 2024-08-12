Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi unveils 109 new seed varieties, holds umbrella for farmers during rain-soaked interaction (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday introduced 109 new seed varieties designed to boost agricultural productivity and farmer income.

    PM Modi unveils 109 new seed varieties, holds umbrella for farmers during rain-soaked interaction (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 109 new seed varieties on Sunday, aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and boosting farmer incomes. Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified seeds cover 61 different crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural varieties.

    The unveiling took place at three experimental agriculture plots on Delhi's Pusa Campus, where PM Modi engaged with farmers and scientists. Despite heavy rain starting during his visit, Modi insisted on continuing the interaction with farmers. He personally held his umbrella and even offered to hold umbrellas for the farmers.

    During the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the importance of value addition in agriculture and the growing significance of millets and nutritious food options. He highlighted the benefits of natural farming and the increasing public trust in organic agriculture. The Prime Minister observed a rising trend towards consuming and demanding organic foods.

    Farmers at the event expressed optimism about the new seed varieties, noting the reduced input costs and potential benefits. PM Modi suggested they adopt these new varieties by initially planting them in a small section or at the corners of their fields to assess their performance before wider adoption.

    The Prime Minister also emphasized the growing significance of millets and the shift towards more nutritious food options. He highlighted the advantages of natural farming and noted the rising public trust in organic agriculture. He observed a growing trend among people towards consuming and demanding organic foods.

    Farmers have expressed their gratitude for the government's initiatives in promoting natural farming. They also praised the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) for their crucial role in raising awareness, according to the release.

    Modi proposed that Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) take a proactive approach in educating farmers about the benefits of new crop varieties being developed each month to enhance awareness.

    The Prime Minister also praised scientists for their efforts in developing these new varieties.

    According to the statement, scientists have been following the Prime Minister's recommendation to integrate underutilized crops into mainstream agriculture. The new crop varieties encompass cereals, millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, and fiber crops.

    For horticulture, the Prime Minister introduced new varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants.

    Since 2014, Modi has championed sustainable farming practices and climate-resilient techniques to enhance farmers' incomes. He has consistently advocated for the promotion of biofortified crop varieties, connecting them to government initiatives such as the Mid-Day Meal scheme and Anganwadi services to address malnutrition in India.

    In a statement to reporters, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the day as historic for farmers. He highlighted that the release of 109 varieties across 61 crops will boost farmers' incomes, increase production, and lower costs.

    Chouhan noted that these climate-friendly seeds are designed to thrive in adverse weather conditions and are also rich in nutrition.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tungabhadra dam crisis puts Karnataka, Andhra & Telangana at flood risk; here's how crust gate broke vkp

    Tungabhadra dam crisis puts Karnataka, Andhra & Telangana at flood risk; here's how crust gate broke

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-782 August 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-782 August 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Jharkhand Shocker! 3 and half-year-old nursery student raped in Jamshedpur; school van driver arrested anr

    Jharkhand Shocker! 3.5-year-old nursery student raped in Jamshedpur; school van driver arrested

    Bengaluru rains: Late-night downpour causes widespread road flooding, traffic chaos across city (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Late-night downpour causes widespread road flooding, traffic chaos across city (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway anr

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway

    Recent Stories

    football Sergi Roberto: Spanish midfielder bids farewell to Barcelona after 14 seasons scr

    Sergi Roberto: Spanish midfielder bids farewell to Barcelona after 14 seasons

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    Tungabhadra dam crisis puts Karnataka, Andhra & Telangana at flood risk; here's how crust gate broke vkp

    Tungabhadra dam crisis puts Karnataka, Andhra & Telangana at flood risk; here's how crust gate broke

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai 'Still married'? Actor has THIS to say about his divorce rumours RKK

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai 'Still married'? Actor has THIS to say about his divorce rumours

    Houston Over 300 protest against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, urge US intervention (WATCH) snt

    Houston: Over 300 protest against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, urge US intervention (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon