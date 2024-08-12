PM Modi unveils 109 new seed varieties, holds umbrella for farmers during rain-soaked interaction (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 109 new seed varieties on Sunday, aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and boosting farmer incomes. Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified seeds cover 61 different crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural varieties.

The unveiling took place at three experimental agriculture plots on Delhi's Pusa Campus, where PM Modi engaged with farmers and scientists. Despite heavy rain starting during his visit, Modi insisted on continuing the interaction with farmers. He personally held his umbrella and even offered to hold umbrellas for the farmers.

During the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the importance of value addition in agriculture and the growing significance of millets and nutritious food options. He highlighted the benefits of natural farming and the increasing public trust in organic agriculture. The Prime Minister observed a rising trend towards consuming and demanding organic foods.

Farmers at the event expressed optimism about the new seed varieties, noting the reduced input costs and potential benefits. PM Modi suggested they adopt these new varieties by initially planting them in a small section or at the corners of their fields to assess their performance before wider adoption.

Farmers have expressed their gratitude for the government's initiatives in promoting natural farming. They also praised the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) for their crucial role in raising awareness, according to the release.

Modi proposed that Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) take a proactive approach in educating farmers about the benefits of new crop varieties being developed each month to enhance awareness.

The Prime Minister also praised scientists for their efforts in developing these new varieties.

According to the statement, scientists have been following the Prime Minister's recommendation to integrate underutilized crops into mainstream agriculture. The new crop varieties encompass cereals, millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, and fiber crops.

For horticulture, the Prime Minister introduced new varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants.

Since 2014, Modi has championed sustainable farming practices and climate-resilient techniques to enhance farmers' incomes. He has consistently advocated for the promotion of biofortified crop varieties, connecting them to government initiatives such as the Mid-Day Meal scheme and Anganwadi services to address malnutrition in India.

In a statement to reporters, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the day as historic for farmers. He highlighted that the release of 109 varieties across 61 crops will boost farmers' incomes, increase production, and lower costs.

Chouhan noted that these climate-friendly seeds are designed to thrive in adverse weather conditions and are also rich in nutrition.

