    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    India has mounted a major diplomatic initiative to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings after Russia launched a military assault on the eastern European nation. The Government of India and the Embassy of India, Kyiv in Ukraine are making efforts to help Indian nationals, especially students, stranded in Ukraine to evacuate.

    As Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, anxiety among Indians living in the eastern European country and their family in India rose to inexplicable levels. The MEA shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

    Many helpline numbers have been issued by the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. Many state governments have also issued helpline numbers to help students from their regions to get in touch with their home states. A State wise list of helpline numbers have been provided below in the article.

    It has also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free - 1800118797; telephone - 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax: 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

    Indian Embassy’s 24-hour emergency helpline:

    ·         Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,

    ·         email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com

    Tamil Nadu:

    ·         Toll-free number: 1070

    ·         Jacintha Lazarus (IAS): 9445869848/ 9600023645/ 9940256444/ 044-2815288

    ·         Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi: 9289516716

    Karnataka:

    ·         Nodal officer: Dr Manoj Ranjan IFS

    ·         Helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676

    ·         email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com

    Andhra Pradesh:

    ·         APNRTS -0863-2340678, 8500027678(WhatsApp)

    ·         State Helpline - 011-23384016

    ·         Nodal Officers - 9871999055, 9871990081, 987199943

    ·         email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com

    Delhi:

    ·         Helpline numbers: +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797

    Mumbai:

    ·         Helpline Number- 022-22664232

    ·         e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com

    Maharashtra:

    ·         Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Dept - 022 2202 6712

    Gujarat:

    ·         Helpline Number - 079-23251900

    Punjab:

    ·         Helpline Number - 0181-2224417

    West Bengal:

    ·         State Control Room – 22143526

    Chhattisgarh:

    ·         Chhattisgarh Bhawan, Delhi - 01146156000, 9997060999

    Uttar Pradesh:

    ·         Helpline Number – 94544 41081

    ·         Toll Free Helpline - 1070 (0522)

    ·         Nodal Officer – 9454441081

    Haryana:

    ·         WhatsApp - +919212314595

    Kerala:

    ·         NORKA - 1800 4253939

