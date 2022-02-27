  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa

    The government has been engaged on a war-footing level to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassies in Ukraine, Hungary and Poland have been issuing advisories to the citizens, assuring them full support. There are approximately 18,000 Indians present in Ukraine.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a significant move amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Poland has announced that it will allow Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine to enter the country without any visa.

    Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Sunday in a tweet said, “Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

    A number of Indian nationals have reached the Poland-Ukraine border and have been advised by the Indian mission in Warsaw to make for the Shehyni Medyka border crossing.

    The government has been engaged on a war-footing level to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassies in Ukraine, Hungary and Poland have been issuing advisories to the citizens, assuring them full support. There are approximately 18,000 Indians present in Ukraine.

    The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, a third evacuation flight carrying 240 Indians who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. The flight arrived a few hours after Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals landed at Delhi airport.

    Jaishankar said in a tweet, “Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely.”

    Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

    The Ministry of External Affairs has sent teams to border areas of Romania, Poland, and Hungary for evacuation of Indian nationals crossing over from Ukraine.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security-dnm

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind-dnm

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes-dnm

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers

    MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to establish Super Kings Academy-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to establish Super Kings Academy

    Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her? RCB

    Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her?

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Elections a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists, says PM Modi

    Smriti Mandhana struck on head during ICC Womens World Cup warm-up; Ishan Kishan discharged from hospital-ayh

    Mandhana struck on head during Women's World Cup warm-up; Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon