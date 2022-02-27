Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa

The government has been engaged on a war-footing level to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassies in Ukraine, Hungary and Poland have been issuing advisories to the citizens, assuring them full support. There are approximately 18,000 Indians present in Ukraine.

In a significant move amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Poland has announced that it will allow Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine to enter the country without any visa.

Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Sunday in a tweet said, “Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

A number of Indian nationals have reached the Poland-Ukraine border and have been advised by the Indian mission in Warsaw to make for the Shehyni Medyka border crossing.

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a third evacuation flight carrying 240 Indians who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. The flight arrived a few hours after Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals landed at Delhi airport.

Jaishankar said in a tweet, “Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely.”

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

The Ministry of External Affairs has sent teams to border areas of Romania, Poland, and Hungary for evacuation of Indian nationals crossing over from Ukraine.