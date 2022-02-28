  • Facebook
    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students

    With hundreds of Indian students stranded at the Ukraine-Poland border in subzero conditions, the administration announced that it had found an alternate rail route from Uzhhorod, a city in western Ukraine, to Budapest, Hungary's capital.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
    With hundreds of Indian students stranded at the Ukraine-Poland border in subzero conditions, the administration announced on Sunday that it had found an alternate rail route from Uzhhorod, a city in western Ukraine, to Budapest, Hungary's capital.

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the evacuation of Indians through the Poland border has emerged as the 'problem area', including Ukraine citizens and other foreign nationalists, having chosen the safe route. He said that the situation is not well organised as it's a conflict zone. Numerous Indian citizens have been there for a long time, and the situation is complex. He added that officials are on their toes and are looking into all possibilities. Considering all options, the official said, in conclusion, there is not much progress into Poland. Instead, they come down to Uzhhorod, and from there every two hours there is a train which leaves for Budapest, Hungary, which is a choice the government is suggesting to the citizens, he said

    The journey to Budapest will be approximately seven to eight hours, including exit procedures, Shringla said, who also called in the envoys of Russia and Ukraine in New Delhi separately during the day and conveyed India's 'deep concerns' about the safety and security of its citizens, particularly students.

    Shringla added that he has shared the Indian students and citizens' locations congregated to ensure their safety. He said both ambassadors recognised the concerns and informed them that they were well aware of the safety and security of the Indian people.

    In the latest advisory on late Sunday, the Embassy of India in Warsaw (Poland) said that they had arranged nearly ten buses at Shehyni on the Ukrainian side of the border, taking Indian citizens to other border checkpoints from other border checkpoints transit entry into Poland. These buses will be operational from 28th February 2022, drive through the other border checkpoints, e.g. Krakowiec and Budomierz, and drive them to the residential accommodation arranged by the Embassy at Rzeszow, Poland, it added. 

    Meanwhile, many students stuck at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint for more than 48 hours said there was 'no response from the Indian embassy' to their calls and messages, as per media reports.

