PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, according to the PMO, will be a crucial step in realising this goal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday and lay the groundwork for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at approximately 1 pm. According to an official declaration made by the Prime Minister's Office, the university would be built in Salawa and Kaili villages in Meerut's Sardhana town at a cost of roughly Rs 700 crore. Instilling athletic culture and building world-class sporting facilities in all country sections is one of the Prime Minister's top priorities. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, according to the PMO, will be a crucial step in realising this goal.

The Sports University will be outfitted with cutting-edge sports infrastructures such as a synthetic hockey ground, a football ground, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a handball court. It would also include a kabaddi ground, a lawn tennis court, a gymnasium hall, a running stadium, a Swimming pool, a Multipurpose Hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. It will also have facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other things, with a capacity of training 1080 athletes, 540 of whom will be female and 540 of whom will be male. The institution will provide BA in sports courses as well as diploma, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD degrees.

Also Read | Kanpur: PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to ‘choose challenge over comfort’

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has lately launched a spate of projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of this year's Assembly elections, in which the party hopes to win a second straight term. During a recent visit to Kanpur, Modi inaugurated the finished segment of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, one of the BJP government's major developmental endeavours in the state.

Also Read | PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3