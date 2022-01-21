  • Facebook
    PM Modi to interact with DMs on Saturday to take stock of government schemes

    The government under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country, the PMO added.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 8:49 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the district magistrates (DMs) of various districts via video conference on Saturday (January 22) to seek direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of the government schemes and programmes in the districts.

    “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with DMs of various districts tomorrow, on 22 January via video conferencing. He'll take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts, ANI quoted PMO as saying.

    “This is in line with the commitment of the government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all,” the PMO added.

    Also Read: Tourism contribution to India's economy is very big: PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath

    Earlier in the day, Modi congratulated the three Northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their 50th statehood day adding that the improvements in connectivity and infrastructure had pivoted the states into connectivity hubs, well placed for fast-paced development.

    In separate video messages to the three states, Modi described them as lands of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity, stressing the common theme of connectivity and development.

    The Prime Minister also said the government is committed to making Manipur the sports powerhouse of the country, and it has a key role in the vision of making the North-East the centre of its Act East policy.

    Also Read: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi held a high-level meeting of the officials to review the pandemic situation of the country.

    A detailed presentation highlighting the surge in cases currently being reported globally was given by Secretary Health during the meeting held on January 9.

    This was followed by the status of Covid-19 in India highlighting various states and districts of concern, based on the surge in cases and high positivity being reported.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 9:00 PM IST
