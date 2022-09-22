PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers on September 23: All you need to know

It will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, combating climate change; PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; prevention and control of pollution; wildlife management; plastics and waste management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday (September 23) inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat via video conferencing. The two-day conference is being held to create a synergy among the central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as the elimination of plastic pollution through a multi-pronged approach.

According to reports, it is said that the states' action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment will also be discussed.

The conference will focus on increasing forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

It will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, combating climate change; PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; prevention and control of pollution; wildlife management; plastics and waste management.

One of the main points of discussion will be the new format of Parivesh website which is used by user agencies like industries, mining companies to apply for various clearances including forest, wildlife, coastal and environmental clearance.

In a statement, the Union environment ministry said, "Pursuant to the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-2023, PARIVESH, with expanded scope, is at an advanced stage of trial and preparation."

"A number of key functionalities like common Application Form (CAF), GIS driven know your Approval (KYA) & Decision support system (DSS), compliance modules and such other features are being included for transparent, scientific and expeditious appraisal of the project proposals while ensuring adherence to environmental safeguards," it added.

Parivesh website is also proposed to be seamlessly integrated with the GatiShakti portal to facilitate understanding of the project proposals from the point of environment, forest, wildlife and CRZ clearances which may be involved in such projects.