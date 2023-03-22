PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting on Covid-19 situation, preparedness today; check details

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (March 22) hold a high-level meeting to review the situation and public health preparedness amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases at 4:30 pm, officials said. According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also read: Construction fraud no more! Kerala opens quality testing lab on wheels

According to the data shared by the ministry, the capital city on Tuesday recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a positivity rate of 5.83. Along with the coronavirus cases, there has also been a surge in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Even now, after almost three years of spreading COVID-19, there has been quite a debate about the source of the virus whether it is man-made or natural.

Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to constitute bench to hear pleas challenging release of 11 convicts

Recently, there have been reports about a new study claiming that according to a new analysis of genetic sequences collected from the Wuhan market, raccoon dogs being illegally sold at the venue could have been carrying and possibly shedding the virus at the end of 2019.