PM Modi, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurate Tata Aircraft Complex to build C-295; CHECK features of aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have jointly inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a significant leap in India's defense manufacturing capabilities.

PM Modi also tribute to late Ratan Tata and said he would have been proud of the new facility. The name 'C-295' was coined from two key features of the aircraft: 'C' is short for CASA-the original manufacturer of the aircraft, '2' representing two engines and 95 denoting its payload capacity of 95 tons.

Design and performance of C-295 aircraft

The C-295's design focuses on reducing weight and lowering maintenance and operational costs, achieving the highest availability rate in its category. Its powerful Pratt and Whitney Canada PW100 engine delivers 2,645 hp, and its redesigned wing enhances performance compared to its predecessor.

Combat-proven reliability

During demanding missions, C-295 demonstrated high reliability and easy maintenance, with availability rates over 95%. It also operated successfully in challenging environments, which includes distant regions in Iraq, Chad and Afghanistan.

India's defense manufacturing ecosystem

PM Modi highlighted how government initiatives helped the progress made in India's defense manufacturing ecosystem. He said the establishment of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and the expansion of private sector participation have transformed the sector.

Production and delivery

The defence ministry signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain, for 56 C-295 transport aircraft. 16 of these aircraft are being assembled in Spain, while the remaining 40 will be assembled domestically at Tata Advanced Systems' new facility in Vadodara. The first locally assembled C-295 is likely to be made by September 2026 and all 40 aircrafts is expected to be completed by August 2031.

Other key features

The C-295 aircraft is a multi-role tactical airlifter with several high-tech features, making it an ideal choice for various operations, including:

- Tactical transport: Efficient cargo transport and logistics support

- Medical evacuation: Quick and safe transportation of patients

- Surveillance: Advanced surveillance capabilities for diverse scenarios

- Rescue and support missions: Reliable performance in challenging environments

