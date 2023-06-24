PM Modi's US visit: 'This State visit of PM Modi wasn't about China,' says John Kirby | Watch

PM Modi's US visit: Reacting to a question on India's role with respect to Washington's China policy, Kirby said, "We are not viewing India as a counterweight to China. We weren't approaching the state visit as some sort of messaging opportunity to China."

John Kirby, a top official of the White House on Friday (June 23) said that the United States does not consider India as a counterweight to China and emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit was not centered around Beijing.

John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, said the United States-India relationship stands on its own merit and is about the Indian and American people. While acknowledging India's challenges with China, Kirby said that India deals with them independently.

Addressing a press conference, John Kirby said, "This State visit (of PM Modi) wasn't about China. India has challenges with China as well right on their doorstep and more broadly in their region."

"Clearly, the challenges presented by the PRC to both our nations were on the agenda yesterday. But this wasn't about leveraging India to be some sort of counter-weight. India is a sovereign, independent state," he added.

The US National Security Council spokesman stressed that PM Modi's visit was about sending the message to the American and Indian people about how important this bilateral relationship is and people around the world.

On Friday, PM Modi met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation in areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

