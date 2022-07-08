Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Shinzo Abe, born in 1954, served as Japan's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He has been shot at in western Japan's Nara. A bleeding Abe was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while delivering a speech in the city.

    Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot at in western Japan's Nara. A bleeding Abe was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while delivering a speech in the city. He was rushed to a hospital bleeding, with first responders saying he was “showing no vital signs”. He has gone into pulmonary cardiac arrest, local media reports suggested. Visuals from the spot showed several ambulances and emergency response teams trying to rescue him.

    Shinzo Abe, born in 1954, served as Japan's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi got along well. On multiple times, PM Modi referred to him as his buddy. Shinzo Abe was also the President of the Liberal Democratic Party for two terms.

    He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. During his distinguished career, he also served as Chief Cabinet Secretary and Leader of the Opposition. Abe's political career began in 1993, when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

    In September 2005, Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi nominated him as Chief Cabinet Secretary. A year later, he succeeded him as Prime Minister and Party President. He was Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II. A year later, he was forced to quit owing to a medical problem. He provided political stability to Japan. Previously, five prime ministers could not even serve for 16 months.

    Shinzo Abe repeated his 2012 success by leading his party to another overwhelming victory in 2017.  He was known to be a political conservative. Shinzo Abe was born into an affluent political family. His father held the position of foreign minister. His great-uncle was also the Prime Minister of Japan.

