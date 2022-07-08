Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot

    Abe was taken to a hospital, but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, according to sources. Meanwhile, one individual has been arrested, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The individual was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Japan, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday after being shot. He was, Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister, assassinated at a campaign address in western Japan on Friday. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, according to sources quoted by Reuters. Meanwhile, one individual has been arrested, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. According to police sources, the individual was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

    The Japanese leader was campaigning as his protege, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, prepares for an upper house election on Sunday in which he aims to escape from Abe's shadow and define his premiership. Abe was Japan's longest-lasting prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 due to bad health. He has, nevertheless, remained a strong figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), commanding one of its key groups.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that he was "very saddened" by the attack on his "dear friend Shinzo Abe" and was praying for his well-being and that of the Japanese people. PM Modi reacted to Twitter shortly after the news of the attack on the former Japanese Prime Minister circulated.

    Japan has among of the strictest gun-control regulations in the world, and yearly firearm fatalities in the country of 125 million people are often in the single digits. Even for Japanese nationals, obtaining a gun licence is a lengthy and difficult procedure that requires a recommendation from a shooting group and extensive police inspections. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
