PM Modi remembers 'outstanding leader' Shinzo Abe, announces 1-day national mourning

While reacting to the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "shocked and grieved beyond words" by the untimely death of one of his closest friends. He also announced that 'as a mark of deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9, 2022.'

Remembering former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, Modi said that 'Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," he tweeted.

"Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting," he added.

Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday after being shot. Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister was assassinated at a campaign address in western Japan on Friday. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Meanwhile, one individual has been arrested, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. According to police sources, the individual was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

